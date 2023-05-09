Out Of Regular Time Slot, AEW Rampage Posts Its Lowest Viewership Ever

Moving to an earlier start time continues to take a toll on the viewership and ratings for "AEW Rampage." Friday night's episode drew an average of 294,000 viewers overall. According to Wrestlenomics, it is the lowest viewership ever in the history of the show.

Friday night's viewership was down from the 298,000 who tuned in the previous week. It's the second straight week that "Rampage" was pre-empted from its normal 10 PM ET time slot to an earlier 6:30 PM ET start time due to TNT's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the coveted "key demo" of viewers aged 18 to 49, "Rampage" finished with a 0.09 rating, relatively unchanged from the previous week. That was good enough for 25th place in ShowbuzzDaily's ranking of Friday's cable originals.

Friday night's episode was certainly one of the more unusual ones in the history of "Rampage." It was the first to feature a cinematic match, as The Hardys, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK prevailed over The Firm's Ethan Page, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Stokely Hathaway in what was dubbed The Firm Deletion – the spiritual successor to the style of presentation Matt Hardy pioneered beginning with The Final Deletion in Impact Wrestling.

Friday night's episode of "Rampage" also featured the Lucha Brothers and El Hijo del Vikingo teaming up to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo; Mark Briscoe scoring a victory over Preston Vance; and TBS Champion Jade Cargill notching another win in her undefeated career record against Gia Scott.