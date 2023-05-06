AEW Releases Director's Cut Of Matt Hardy's Firm Deletion Match

While Matt Hardy is seemingly not quite "Broken" in the way that he once was, last night's "AEW Rampage" saw the former "Big Money Matt" resurrect one of his most beloved concepts: the cinematic "Deletion" match.

This iteration, titled "Firm Deletion" saw Matt, his recently returned brother Jeff Hardy, Private Party member Isiah Kassidy, and the FTW Champion Hook team up to take on a contingent from Stokely Hathaway's villainous Firm stable, consisting of Big Bill, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Hathaway himself. The "Firm Deletion" featured most of the usual wacky shenanigans fans have come to expect, but it turns out there's even more to enjoy, as AEW has released a "director's cut" of the match, exclusively on Bleacher Report.