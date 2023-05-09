Cody Rhodes Set To Face Brock Lesnar At Night Of Champions

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 2 is now official for the Night of Champions premium live event.

The match was set up on this week's "WWE Raw" where Lesnar cost Rhodes a victory in his World Heavyweight Championship Tournament triple-threat match against The Miz and Finn Bálor. Just as Rhodes prepared to pin The Miz after nailing a Cross Rhodes, Lesnar appeared out of nowhere and dragged Rhodes to the outside of the ring, before hitting him with a nasty F5. Thereafter, Lesnar hit Rhodes with another F5, this time through the announce desk.

After his vicious beatdown of Rhodes, Lesnar grabbed the microphone and had a question for "The American Nightmare."

"What do you want to talk about?" Lesnar asked a helpless Rhodes, making a reference to Rhodes' catchphrase. "Look at this face. What do you want to talk about, Cody? I want to talk about me!"

Lesnar, who was sporting stitches on his face which he suffered from the match at Backlash, then told Rhodes that he "got lucky" in their first meeting in Puerto Rico. The segment ended with Lesnar repeatedly yelling that he wanted to "talk about a fight" before challenging Rhodes to a rematch — a fight.

"What do you got to say, Rhodes? Who is the coward now?" Lesnar concluded before leaving the ringside area.

Later in the night, Rhodes accepted Lesnar's challenge in a backstage segment.

"Against all my better judgment, here's what I have to say: Let's fight! At Night of Champions, I accept," Rhodes said from the trainer's room.

It appears Rhodes vs. Lesnar II will be a no holds barred contest and not a conventional pro wrestling match. WWE's Twitter account is also promoting the match as "a fight."