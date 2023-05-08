Blood In Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar Match At WWE Backlash Was Reportedly Planned

Bloody brawls have gone hand in hand with professional wrestling in Puerto Rico over the years, and that was no different at WWE Backlash last Saturday when Brock Lesnar was busted open during his main event match with Cody Rhodes. Given how blood is a rarity in WWE these days, however, some wondered whether the cut was intentional or an accident.

As it turns out, it was the former. Both Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter are reporting that the blood in the Lesnar/Rhodes match was planned. It was further noted that Lesnar was allowed to bleed, a practice that is otherwise forbidden within WWE.