Konnan Says TV Producer Mark Burnett Was Hard To Work With On Lucha Underground

Lucha Underground may be long gone by now, but it is still not forgotten and is remembered fondly by its fans for introducing talent like AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, or WWE star Santos Escobar.

What likely has been forgotten however was that reality TV producer Mark Burnett was involved in the show, serving as executive producer for all four seasons of LU while it aired on the El Rey Network. That process didn't endear Burnett to Lucha Libre AAA booker Konnan, however.

On a recent mailbag episode of "Keepin it 100 with Konnan," the lucha libre legend stated that Burnett's involvement with Lucha Underground was a negative, while also criticizing some of Burnett's behavior towards the show.

"Mark Burnett was very difficult to deal with," Konnan said. "[He was] kind of a diva, [he] never went to the show, just sent his people to run the show, and then he wanted a lot of money to continue to help the show. I thought he was a big detriment, because he was in it for himself, and not the show. The problem there is nobody knew about lucha. They were all Hollywood guys. So that was one of the biggest problems."

Konnan himself is a former Lucha Underground alumni, having served as the manager for Prince Puma during the show's first season, while also working in a backstage capacity. He was written out of the show towards the end of season one and didn't appear for LU again over the next three seasons.

