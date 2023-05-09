WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week

A new Women's Tag Team Championship match has been announced for "WWE Raw" next week as Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will get another shot at the titles. But the question is, who will they be facing?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez currently hold the gold, but before they can get to "Raw" next Monday they will first be defending the titles on "WWE SmackDown" against Damage CTRL members Bayley and Dakota Kai. Whichever team progresses from that match will then be straight back into action against Deville and Green.

The title match came about after Green and Deville spent the entirety of "Raw" getting people backstage to sign a petition for a title shot, with the likes of Xia Li committing to it. However, that's something the champions were happy about though, admitting that all they had to do was ask, which led to them signing the form and agreeing to the encounter. Deville and Green had previously competed in a title match against the champions last month on "SmackDown," but ultimately came up short.

However, both of their gimmicks have been about complaining to management and that is what they had planned with the petition in order to get themselves another shot. But before that takes place Morgan and Rodriguez will compete against Bayley and Kai who earned the opportunity by beating the champions in a non-title match last week on "Raw." Deville and Green appeared confident that Damage CTRL would be able to repeat that feat though, as they told the champions that they are expecting to face them next week, showcasing who they're supporting.