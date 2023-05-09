Eric Bischoff Sees A Scenario Where Drew McIntyre Leaves WWE

Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is due to expire in 2024, meaning he wouldn't be able to join AEW in Wembley Stadium for All In on August 27, but Eric Bischoff thinks it would be a sensational moment. "It would turn Wembley inside out," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Easy E" also said that he could understand McIntyre being frustrated with WWE.

"Drew had a taste [of main event status] right?" Bischoff asked. "He was [WWE] Champion for a cup of coffee." Both Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson then commiserated on how miserable the experience of being a world champion during WWE's pandemic broadcasts from the fanless ThunderDome must have been. "I could see a scenario where Drew [leaves], similarly to [Bryan Danielson] in a way," Bischoff explained, "[Danielson] just wanted to ply his trade in other markets and explore." The Scottish star has been outspoken about wanting to wrestle in places like CMLL and NJPW, which working for WWE makes near-impossible.

"With Drew, I could see a scenario where he thinks 'You know what? I still got gas in my tank and I want to see if I can climb a little higher,'" Bischoff mused, "and if Drew is getting the sense that he's getting lost in the shuffle creatively or if there's no opportunity there I could see him making the move. It's not always about the money and going to AEW, the money's gonna be there for Drew if that happens. He's not going to be hurting for cash that's for sure."

