WWE NXT Preview (5/9): NXT Women's Championship Tournament Begins, More

The first episode of "WWE NXT" since the new rosters came into effect following the 2023 WWE Draft will take place tonight. Many stars departed the developmental brand during the shake-up, including Indi Hartwell, who relinquished the "NXT" Women's Championship after being called up to the main roster. As a result, a tournament for the vacant gold will now take place, with former champion Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, and Lyra Valkyria all vying to capture the belt. It has been confirmed that Stratton will take on Dolin this evening, as well as Valkyria going up against Jayne.

Elsewhere, the "NXT" Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus defend the gold against The Dyad's Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Schism leader Joe Gacy earned The Dyad another shot at the belts after defeating Gallus' Joe Coffey last week. Bron Breakker will also be in action later tonight when he takes on Carmelo Hayes' associate Trick Williams. Williams issued the challenge ahead of Breakker's bout with Hayes for the "NXT" Championship at Battleground later this month.

Dijak and Ilja Dragunov will look to settle their differences in the ring this evening. Also, Chase U's Duke Hudson is set to go one-on-one with Javier Bernal, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will reunite to take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in tag team action, and Tyler Bate will step into the ring with Charlie Dempsey. And lastly, Nathan Frazer will bring back his talk show "Hard Hitting Home Truths" on tonight's broadcast.