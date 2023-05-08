Bracket Revealed For WWE NXT Women's Championship Tournament

Following Indi Hartwell vacating the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship this past Tuesday, the bracket for the tournament to crown the new champion is officially in place. The set of competitors includes former champion, Roxanne Perez, along with Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Straton, Jacy Jane, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, and Cora Jade.

The final of the tournament will take place on May 28 at "NXT's" Battleground premium live event, where the new champion will be crowned. Hartwell vacated the title after her first defense due to her being called up to the main roster as part of the "Raw" roster.