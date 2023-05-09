MJF Overwhelming Betting Favorite To Retain AEW World Championship At Double Or Nothing

The main event for AEW's fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event later this month was official set last Wednesday on "Dynamite," with MJF defending the AEW World Title against fellow "Four Pillars of AEW" Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. The match is one that fans have been looking forward to ever since they bestowed the "Four Pillars" with their group nickname, inspired by All Japan Pro Wrestling's "four pillars" in the 1990s: Mitsuharu Misawa, Toshiaki Kawada, Kenta Kobashi, and Akira Taue, and it's been hyped up consistently on "Dynamite" for several weeks.

On Tuesday, in anticipation of the match, the BetOnline sports book released betting odds for the match, and they're pretty striking: MJF is a -5000 favorite (bet $5,000 to win $100), while Allin leads the challengers as a +500 underdog (bet $100 to win $500). Guevara trails at +600, while Perry is the biggest underdog at +800.