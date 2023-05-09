Booker T Congratulates AEW On All In Ticket Sales: 'It's A WrestleMania Crowd'

AEW exceeded expectations last week when tickets went on sale for AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. In the presale alone, they were able to pass 35,000, and the latest update revealed that they have now sold more than 60,000 tickets for the event on August 27.

During the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T touched on the feat and was impressed by the "rabid" United Kingdom fans who are selling out an arena with no matches announced. He recalled how he just returned from a two-day convention in Manchester where the fans were very passionate. Because of that, he's not surprised that AEW is experiencing sales success for their first show in the U.K.

"They should be overjoyed," Booker T said. "They should be chomping at the bit trying to get a spot on that show and understanding that television time in that stadium is gonna be worth its weight in gold. This is a moment for the company, for each and every one of those talent, to be able to work in front of a crowd that size. That's a WrestleMania crowd. 60,000, that's a WrestleMania crowd, SummerSlam if nothing else. I say good for them."

Booker T then reflected on how people like to say negative things when AEW experiences success, and he reiterated that he won't say anything negative about the company growing. He's happy to see that talent, especially his students, have more places to work.

