Impact's Taylor Wilde Says Lack Of Women In Creative Is What Hurts Women's Wrestling

Representation in media is incredibly important, but it should be reflected both behind the scenes and on-screen. In professional wrestling, while women have finally started to become a more equal part of shows, they also need to be more involved in the creative process. And Taylor Wilde is advocating for that change. On "Ten Count," the current Impact Women's Tag Team Champion explained that the lack of women on creative teams is a huge reason why female wrestlers' storylines have been historically lackluster.

"I don't know why, but tag team women's wrestling is something that has never been able to completely bite," Wilde said. "It always turns into this gimmicky, jokey thing and it's not for lack of talent. But the women don't get to write the show, which is I think half the problem. There needs to be way more female professional wrestlers who are also on the creative side."

To clarify, Wilde also addressed Gail Kim's involvement backstage in Impact. However, she points out that the legend is an agent rather than a writer.

"I think the tides were changing when Sarah Stock, my former tag team partner, was at WWE. But I mean this in the nicest way. One female is not going to change the game. We need power and numbers, so that's one of the reasons long-term I wanted to get back into wrestling ... Not that male writers can't write an incredible female program, but ... we see things differently, we feel things differently, and who knows our sport better than us?"



