Shane Taylor And Other ROH Regulars Reportedly Not Under Contract

As the "new era" of Ring of Honor continues to develop itself, company owner Tony Khan has intertwined his signed talent with several unsigned performers. In the process, some of those unsigned names have become regulars in the programming, leaving many to question their contract status with ROH. A new report from Fightful Select has provided some answers.

Shane Taylor, a former ROH World Television Champion, resurfaced in the ROH brand prior to the Final Battle pay-per-view last December. Since then, he's participated in three rounds of television tapings, including the most recent ones last weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Despite his frequent appearances, Taylor reportedly remains a "completely free agent."

Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and LSG are also working regularly for ROH without contracts.