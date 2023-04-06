Shane Taylor Has Unfinished Business In ROH, Coming For All The Titles

Shane Taylor has some loose ends he'd like to tie up in Ring of Honor. With the "new era" now in full effect with weekly programming on HonorClub, Ring of Honor has reintegrated several former names back into its programming, including Tony Deppen, Silas Young, Dalton Castle, and Shane Taylor.

Taylor, a former ROH World Television Champion, reemerged ahead of the company's Final Battle pay-per-view last December. There, Taylor teamed with J.D. Griffey in a losing effort against Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland), but Taylor wasn't finished with ROH. Back in February, he returned to wrestle two matches during "ROH on HonorClub" tapings in Orlando, Florida. According to the man himself, Taylor wants even more.

"I want every championship. Let's just get that out the way. I want everything," he told "UnSKripted." "My main goals being in Ring of Honor are to get back the six-man championships that I didn't lose, that my team lost, and that's on me, as the captain. But I want the rematch for those. I want my TV Title rematch that I never got, and I also want my chance at the world championship."

While Taylor remains focused on dominating ROH right now, he issued a warning to the talent of its sibling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, as well.

"I've got a lot of business to take care of in ROH first, but once I complete all that, all them boys in AEW better understand that I'm 'The Baddest of All Time,' and I'm coming for what's mine," he said.

After making his on-screen AEW debut on "Rampage," Taylor racked up two in-ring appearances on "Dark" shortly after.

