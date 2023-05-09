Women's Title Match, More Announced For This Week's ROH On HonorClub

This Thursday's episode of "ROH On HonorClub" is stacked, to say the least. The official Twitter account of the promotion announced several matches on Tuesday night, including ROH Women's Champion Athena defending her title against Skye Blue. Athena has been the ROH Women's Champion since defeating Mercedes Martinez last December at Final Battle.

The other title match announced for the May 11 episode is Samoa Joe defending the ROH World Television Championship against NJPW Strong star Blake Christian. Joe has held the ROH TV Championship for almost 400 days, he won the title in April 2022 from New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki. Joe's last title defense was against Christopher Daniels on the May 4 episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds are set to face Josh Woods, and the Trustbusters' Jeeves Kay, Slim J, and Sonny Kiss, while The Embassy's Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona will be in action against Adam Priest, Lucky Ali, and Victor Benjamin.

Another AEW stable will be on the show, the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be facing two Ring of Honor staples in Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams. Castagnoli is currently the ROH World Champion and is in his second reign.

Other matches include IWGP Tag Team Champion and one-half of Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher versus NJPW Strong star Tony Deppen, Ninja Mack clashing with Willie Mack, Anthony Henry facing A.R. Fox, Dutch and Vincent taking on Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean, and Robyn Renegade will face Vert Vixen.