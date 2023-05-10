AEW Dynamite To Debut At Boston's TD Garden On July 16

During the latest "AEW Control Center" Tony Schiavone has confirmed that AEW will be heading back to Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 19 for "AEW Dynamite" and a taping of "AEW Rampage." However, this time the company will be making its debut at the TD Garden.

Previously when AEW has been in Boston shows have emanated from Agganis Arena which can hold up to 7,200, but this time it is the home of the Boston Celtics that will host AEW, which is a much larger venue with a capacity of 19,580. Tickets will be available to purchase this Friday, May 12 at 10:00 am local Boston time.