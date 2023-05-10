Pittsburgh Steelers Star Najee Harris Appears In-Ring At CMLL Show

Add another name to the list of professional athletes who love pro wrestling. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris appeared inside a CMLL ring Tuesday night, joining famed Mexican wrestler Atlantis and donning a Lucha Libre mask. Atlantis appeared to give Harris the mask at the top of the stage before the pair walked down to the squared circle.

Harris is in Mexico with the Steelers promoting the NFL's partnership deal to host regular season games in the country. Pittsburgh is expected to play a regular season game in the country sometime in the next few years, according to WPXI.