Penta El Zero Miedo Meets NFL Star At Game In Mexico City

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was met with quite the surprise at his most recent game when AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo showed up with a little gift for him.

Penta met Kittle whilst he was warming up ahead of the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday. The pair embraced one another before Penta handed Kittle a mask in his style sporting the 49ers logo, the team's colors of red and gold, and his jersey number. Kittle was spotted around the stadium, sporting the mask.

Kittle has made it no secret that he is a massive wrestling fan, attending WWE's TLC premium live event in 2018, receiving a surprise visit from Ric Flair during an interview in 2020, and sporting various wrestlers' shirts over the years.

Kittle and Penta seemingly have a mutual respect for one another, as Penta has shown his support for Kittle in the past on his social media accounts. Kittle has also done Penta's signature "zero miedo" hand gesture after big plays during games.

Penta currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship as part of Death Triangle alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, and "The Bastard" PAC. The trio won the titles on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" after they were stripped from The Elite and declared vacant. Most recently, Death Triangle their titles on the line against The Elite at the Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday. The six men will collide in a best-of-seven series over the coming weeks, which will continue on this Wednesday's "Dynamite".