Savio Vega Says WWE Already Has Ideas For Another Bad Bunny Match At SummerSlam

WWE Backlash has been met with much fanfare as it was the first WWE event to take place in Puerto Rico since 2005. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest, in particular, has been highly praised, and it may not have been Bunny's only match this year. During a recent interview with "UnSKripted," Savio Vega claimed that there's talks of Bad Bunny competing at SummerSlam in August.

"This kid has two full matches," Vega said. "One at WrestleMania, and this singles match against Damian Priest. He's natural. You know, they take him step by step all the way to the end, but he has the mentality. He has the power, he's hungry for that. He loves it, he wants to make it good... He has it, and I hear they're maybe talking about SummerSlam for him. I don't know. They know what they're going to do. But Bad Bunny hit the ball out of the park."

Backlash marked Bad Bunny's third overall WWE match since debuting in 2021. After teaming with Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny was a surprise entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match. He lasted nearly eight minutes before being tossed out by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. That marked his only appearance in 2022 before re-emerging at WrestleMania 39 last month in Hollywood as a special guest commentator for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio to kick off his Backlash storyline.

Following Bad Bunny's first singles match against Priest, some fans are now calling for him to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship like follow celebrity Logan Paul did last year. Regardless, WWE has not announced any matches yet for SummerSlam, which is set to emanate from Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.