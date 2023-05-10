WWE Announces SmackDown Participants In World Heavyweight Title Tournament

The participants in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament that will take place this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" have officially been announced.

WWE tweeted out a graphic showing the two triple threat matches of Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. The winner of each match will then go on to battle each other in the main event of "SmackDown," with the victor of that match going on to compete for the newly introduced title at WWE's Night of Champions event later this month.

On "WWE Raw" this past Monday, Seth Rollins won his triple threat and later the main event to reach the finals.