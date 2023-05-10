Liv Morgan Wants You To 'Seize The Awkward' For Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

The Ad Council, The JED Foundation, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have come together to start the "Seize The Awkward" campaign, which focuses on destigmatizing the awkwardness of discussing mental health issues with friends and family.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was featured in a recent "Seize The Awkward" PSA, advocating for building a strong support system.

"My friends and family support me by hearing me complain, yell, cry," Morgan explained. "Just having an open and safe place to vent my feelings and just know that have my best interests at heart. Young Liv Morgan kept every single thing in and never expressed her emotions. People would think I was happy all the time and I was the exact opposite. So I would tell her 'Express yourself. You can trust people and let people know how you're feeling.'"

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.