Bad Bunny And Damien Priest Masterminded Savio Vega's Return At WWE Backlash

Savio Vega had to sit on his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash for about two months. In a new interview with "The Ten Count," Vega explained the origins of his cameo.

"About two months ago, this [was masterminded] by Damian Priest and of course Bad Bunny.," Vega said. According to the former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion, Bunny and Priest were big fans of Vega, especially from his days as TNT in Puerto Rico's World Wrestling Council. Vega and Priest met at the Final Farewell to The Undertaker in 2020 and got to know each other. Priest and Vega exchanged the occasional text message, and Bruce Prichard eventually contacted Vega about undergoing the due diligence to make sure he was healthy enough to make a run-in on the match between Damian Priest and the Grammy winner. Vega's appearance, not only in the match itself but in a backstage vignette was met with an epic ovation from the San Juan crowd, which took the popular star by surprise.

"When they told me they were going to do the vignettes with Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio," Vega explained, "I said 'ok, no problem.'" Vega says that he wasn't sure when they would show the vignette of him gifting Bad Bunny with a kendo stick painted the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, and when they did, he was blown away by the response.

"Brother, you see the explosion of the people when they see my face," Vega said in awe. Vega regrets not going out of the dressing room to feel the reaction to that vignette. "It was a big-time reaction."

Bad Bunny was victorious in the San Juan Street fight, thanks to not only Vega, but also Puerto Rican wrestling star Carlito, as well as the Latino World Order, of which Carlito and Vega are now members.