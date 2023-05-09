Carlito Jokes That His Booking Price Has Gone Up After Massive Reception At WWE Backlash

Carlito returned to WWE at Backlash 2023, assisting the Latino World Order in a confrontation with Judgment Day. "Carribean Cool" received a loud and warm ovation from the fans in attendance, and his comeback has accumulated millions of views across WWE's various social media channels. Carlito's stock has risen, and that could spell bad news for promoters who are tight with their cash.

It seems that Carlito's WWE appearance was a one-off, as he's currently accepting bookings for independent shows. However, the renewed interest in the former WWE Superstar means that promoters might have to open their wallets for his services. "Well....looks like my Indy booking price just went up!!" he wrote on Twitter, followed by two laughing emojis to suggest that he was only joking about upping his rates.

The reaction to Carlito's return indicates that he still has a lot of support within the WWE Universe, and some fans would undoubtedly love to see him have another run in the promotion, let alone watch him on the independent circuit. While he isn't expected to return to the company full-time as of this writing, "Caribbean Cool" hasn't ruled out working for WWE again — or any other company, for that matter. Carlito recently said that he's "open to whatever" and is always willing to entertain offers from interested parties.

Some of Carlito's former colleagues have also praised his cameo at Backlash, including one of his former tag team partners. Chris Masters was happy to see Carlito return to WWE, especially since he got to watch him perform in front of a live crowd.