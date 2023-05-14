Speedball Mike Bailey Wants To Hold All The Titles In Impact At Once

"Speedball" Mike Bailey wants all the gold. Bailey, a former X-Division Champion, has taken the Impact Wrestling fanbase by storm since officially joining the company in October 2021. But, he's looking to elevate himself even more.

During a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, Bailey revealed his goal to achieve a feat that no one in Impact Wrestling history has reached. "I want to be both the X-Division and [Impact] World Champion at the same time, maybe tag team champion as well ... I want to achieve big things. I don't think it has been done before, and I would love to be the first one to do it," he said.

Bailey, of course, has already held the X-Division Championship, which he won last June at Slammiversary. His reign came to an end in October as Frankie Kazarian defeated him for the title at Bound For Glory. Since then, Bailey has weaved in and out of that title picture, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been keeping a close eye on the current titleholder, Trey Miguel.

In the meantime, Bailey admitted he's watching the current Impact World Champion, Steve Maclin. "I'm looking at Steve Maclin, of course, I am, but I'm also looking at the X-Division championship scene," Bailey said. "We've got a big match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin coming up at Under Siege, and I like to keep my options open. I like to pay attention, and I will land wherever I fit best."

While it remains to be seen if Bailey will challenge for either title in the near future, he is on his way to Japan to compete in NJPW's Best of Super Juniors Tournament, which will begin on May 12.