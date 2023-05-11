Chris Jericho And Roderick Strong To Meet In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

An old-school slugfest is set for next week's "AEW Dynamite" as veteran wrestlers Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong battle in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The match was set up on this week's show where Jericho called out Adam Cole for ambushing him at the commentary desk on May 3 following Jericho Appreciation Society's loss to Cole & Co. in an eight-man bout.

"I was not prepared for a fight, Cole," Jericho said in a backstage interview. "You created an unsafe work environment, and you're a coward for doing that."

Jericho revealed he had received "a court order" that precludes Cole from ever being in the same building as him going forward. As Jericho continued to diss Cole, Strong confronted the leader of the JAS before issuing the challenge for next week.

"As disappointing as it is that he [Cole] is banned from the building, guess who's not?" Strong asked Jericho. "How about you face me in a fight? Falls count anywhere."

As part of the stipulation for the match, Jericho Appreciation Society and Cole will both be banned from the building and not just from the ringside area. Besides Jericho vs. Strong, the confirmed lineup for next week's show includes Ricky Starks vs. Jay White in a grudge match, The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida, and a follow-up to AEW President Tony Khan's announcement from this week's show.

While not confirmed by AEW, a singles bout between Jericho and Cole is widely expected to take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing. The match will mark Cole's first pay-per-view match since June 2022.