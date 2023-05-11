Sami Zayn Wants To Wrestle 'Lunatic' Kota Ibushi One More Time After Fireworks Clip

In March 2017, former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kota Ibushi successfully teamed up with Gota Ihashi against Cara Noir and Jimmy Havoc at XWA 46: Please Don't Die 2 in London, England. During that bout, Ibushi climbed onto a car and set off several fireworks – even firing some at himself – after the match had spilled outside of the venue. The clip of that moment from over six years ago resurfaced on social media last night. Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn reacted to the video and posted, "This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done."

This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. https://t.co/ON4PFAfyN9 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2023

The last time the pair collided was in October 2012, when Zayn, performing as El Generico, defeated Ibushi to retain the KO-D Openweight Championship at DDT Pro Wrestling's DDT Special 2012 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan; the former WWE Intercontinental Champion had captured that belt from Ibushi the previous month. Their first-ever battle came in 2008 at Ring of Honor's Return Engagement event, where Ibushi defeated the then-El Generico in a singles match. Ibushi also picked up the win when they faced each other in a one-on-one match at DDT's Max Bump 2012 show.

Ibushi is currently a free agent after departing NJPW earlier this year. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion performed in his first matches since suffering an injury in the G1 Climax 2021 finals at Game Changer Wrestling's The Collective, which took place during WrestleMania 39 week in Los Angeles, California. Ibushi defeated Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 and overcame Joey Janela in the main event of Joey Janela's Spring Break 7.