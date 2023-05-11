Impact Wrestling Launching NFTs With Exclusives From Mickie James, Santino Marella

It appears Impact Wrestling is getting into the NFT game. The company announced today that they'll be releasing NFTs featuring Mickie James and Santino Marella in the coming months. There will only be 100 copies released for the two NFTs, and both afford buyers access to an exclusive Discord channel, as well as a community chat with either James or Marella, an exclusive signed picture, and a possible chance to speak to James or Marella on a Discord call.

The company is planning to launch the Marella NFT in June, with James' NFT to follow later in the summer. Impact's President, Scott D'Amore, stated that the company had been looking to get involved with NFTs for quite a long time, and he sees endless opportunity in this technology in the future.