Freddie Prinze Jr. On Belair Vs IYO At WWE Backlash: 'They Burnt The House Down'

WWE Backlash's seven-match card in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was opened by Bianca Belair defending her "Raw" Women's Championship against IYO SKY in a thrilling 18-minute contest. The match has overwhelmingly been praised in the days since, and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is the latest pundit to offer his thoughts.

"Let me tell you right now, they burnt the house down in the very first match," Prinze Jr. said during a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie." "The two women — and the crowd is not equally responsible — but they played a huge part in this match."

Prinze Jr. discussed how the fans decided who was going to be the heels and faces because they were firmly behind SKY to the point that it seemed like she was in the midst of a months-long storyline to get this title match. Likewise, there was still respect for Belair, who now is the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion coming out of the bout.

"I didn't think I would love the match as much as I did," he continued. "This was, from jump street, these girls owned the crowd. The crowd felt like they were part of the match. IYO let them know that their love was appreciated. But she didn't do it in an, 'aw, shucks,' kind of way, she did it like, 'Yeah, that's right, I'm bada**, and you know it.'"

The podcast host continued to rave about their performances before recommending that people catch the replay on Peacock. He also declared that Belair vs. SKY is officially his match of the week.

