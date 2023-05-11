Cash Wheeler Confirms FTR Will (Mostly) Retire At The End Of Current AEW Deal

After re-signing a four-year deal with AEW earlier this year, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR announced that they plan to retire from full-time competition once their contract is up. During a recent appearance at FTLOW, Wheeler confirmed that is still their plan.

"I told you guys we signed a four-year deal, and when we're done with that, we might, maybe every now and then, come out just because we love wrestling and I'm gonna have to wrestle here and there," Wheeler said. "But we're probably done full-time for sure in four years." In the meantime, Wheeler shared that FTR plans to create as many moments as possible in hopes that they leave behind a legacy that is remembered fondly by fans for decades to come.

After a three-month hiatus from traveling and appearing on screen, FTR put their AEW careers on the line in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Gunns on the April 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Fans knew that the result would determine if the tandem would leave AEW or stay, and sure enough, FTR won the bout to capture their second AEW tag team title.

During their hiatus, Harwood launched his "FTR with Dax" podcast, which seemingly garnered heat in the AEW locker room due to his opinions. Upon returning to the road, Harwood announced that his podcast was ending because it seemed like they were doing more harm than good to the industry.

Looking forward, FTR is set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28. Mark Briscoe will serve as the special guest referee for the bout.

