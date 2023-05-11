AEW Dynamite Draws Best Key Demo Rating Of Playoff Season For Moxley-Omega Cage Match

Reportedly, both AEW and WWE loaded up their TV shows this week to stem the bleeding of viewers opposite the NBA and NHL playoffs, with AEW even hyping this week's "Dynamite" lineup as a pay-per-view quality card, complete with a main event that has headlined two past pay-per-view events: Jon Moxley versus Kenny Omega. So far, from the looks of the Nielsen ratings that came in on Thursday afternoon, that bet appears to have paid off:

According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 10 "Dynamite" averaged 877,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up 13 percent from last week), approximately 417,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 14 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.32 rating in P18-49, earning "Dynamite" ninth place in ShowbuzzDaily's ranking of Wednesday's cable originals.

AEW's flagship TV show had been posting a 0.28 rating in the key demo throughout the playoffs. Besides the usual competition and playoffs, this week also saw the Donald Trump town hall event on CNN airing opposite "Dynamite," and it posted a 0.43 rating in P18-49.