RevPro Announces Its 'Biggest Show Ever' For AEW All In Weekend

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday that it will be holding its biggest show ever on Saturday, August 26, the same weekend as AEW's All In event at London's Wembley Stadium. The event will be RevPro's 11th Anniversary show and will be taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London. Former RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay also tweeted about RevPro's August event.

"We can f***ing do it 26/08/2023 – Copper Box Arena," he tweeted.

It's worth noting that back in November when AEW first announced that it was planning to come to London, the British promotion spoke about being "interested" in working with AEW since they are "always happy to do good business." AEW All In will be taking place on Sunday, August 27.

As reported earlier this week, Ospreay is set to appear at AEW's All In event, though it wasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Ospreay did take part in last year's NJPW and AEW Forbidden Door event, where he retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Ospreay eventually lost the title after losing to Kenny Omega in January at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

RevPro's current Undisputed British Heavyweight champion is Ospreay's United Empire stablemate Great-O-Khan, who has been the champion since December 2022. Great-O-Khan was also part of the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 event, where he and Jeff Cobb lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to the now-current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.