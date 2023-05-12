Legal Issues Reportedly Still Ongoing Between CM Punk And Some AEW Talent

CM Punk is reportedly close to returning to All Elite Wrestling. Rumors have been swirling that the former AEW World Champion is penciled in for the debut of the promotion's new speculated weekly "AEW Collision" show, which is supposedly going to start airing next month. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk still has outstanding issues with individuals behind the curtain, which are not close to being resolved. It's said that several legal issues are still ongoing and that nobody is allowed to discuss the matter or contact either party about the situation. The report does not specify which AEW talents are involved. Punk was allegedly involved in a backstage skirmish with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following the All Out post-show media scrum last year, which was his most recent AEW appearance.