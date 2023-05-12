Booker T Says Tony Khan Needs To Take A Step Back From AEW & Find People He Can Trust

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan has a lot on his plate. Between helping run four wrestling television shows, a football team, and a soccer team, some around the pro wrestling business believe he should slow down.

On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T suggested Khan should delegate some responsibilities in order to make sure AEW runs as smooth as it possibly can.

"I would make sure I was viewing this thing from the perspective where I could see everything going on and make sure I manage that thing properly," Booker T said. "Sometimes that means you've got to take a step back to take a step forward."

The conversation between Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore comes a day after Khan appeared on "Dynamite" to tease another "huge announcement" next week. The promotion is reportedly gearing up to announce another show to its slate of weekly broadcasting. The show, rumored to be called "AEW: Collision," is expected to debut in June and include a returning CM Punk as its lead star.

But as more things pile up for Khan at AEW, Booker T recommends finding some trustworthy help to steer the ship.

"It's so hard for Tony Khan to do the business side, the production side, the writing, and if he's doing all of that, that's why I say take a step back to take a step forward," Booker said. "Make sure you get the right people around you doing that and trust them, more importantly than anything. But you've got to have the right people to trust."