Booker T Pushes Edge For World Heavyweight Title Match At WWE Night Of Champions

This week on "WWE Raw," we learned that Seth Rollins will be one of the two competitors to wrestle for the revived World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions premium live event. Tonight on "WWE SmackDown," we'll learn the second, as five former world champions (and also Austin Theory) collide on the other side of the tournament bracket. And for his part, WWE Hall of Famer and current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T knows who his choice would be.

"Edge would be the right person to put in that position, win or lose," Booker said on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "If he win, that's big, but then if he lose, he don't lose anything at the same time. So that's a win-win situation if Edge is in that position ... And the thing is, if Edge is in that position, you gonna want him to win."

Edge released a video on Thursday in which he expressed the depth of his desire to win the championship that "looks like the title that I never lost." The "Rated R Superstar" was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in April 2011 when he announced his retirement due to a neck injury, vacating the title in the process — he made his shocking return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, but has yet to capture a championship in his miraculous second run. He'll take on Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles in a triple threat match tonight, with the winner moving on to face Theory, Sheamus, or Bobby Lashley for the spot against Rollins in the finals.