Edge Says He Needs To Finish His Story, Win WWE World Heavyweight Title He Never Lost

Following WrestleMania 39, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque said "In WWE, the story never finishes." A man who will be looking to defy that declaration is Edge, who this Friday has an opportunity to book his ticket to Night of Champions to take on Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship. Or rather, a title he never lost.

"You know, some people have been running around saying they're going to finish their story, and good for them, but it made me think a little bit about my story," Edge said. "The introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship, if I look at that thing it even looks like the title that I never lost."

In April 2011, the WWE Hall of Famer had to retire early due to a series of neck injuries, relinquishing his World Heavyweight Championship in the process. On "WWE SmackDown," 12 years later, Edge will battle for a chance to win it back on May 27.