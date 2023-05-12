Second Season Of Heels Announced For July 28 Premiere On Starz

Entertainment Weekly broke the news on Thursday that "Heels" Season 2 is officially set to premiere on Friday, July 28, at 10 p.m. on Starz. The first season premiered in the late summer of 2021 as Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig portrayed the Spade brothers — two wrestlers in Georgia feuding in and out of the ring of their late father's promotion.

Production for "Heels" Season 2 was completed last July and post-production wrapped in January, but its airing has been delayed due to studio issues. Amell previously described the issues between Lionsgate and Starz as an "untangling" as they sorted out the details of their partnership. He also said in January that meetings were happening to discuss writing Season 3, but they had not been given an indication yet that another season was confirmed.

While speaking to EW, showrunner and co-star Mike O'Malley reiterated that the delays did not stem from creative issues or injuries. He stated, "There was no issue in terms of the creative. I think there are attending issues with Lionsgate and Starz, who are both in business on this [show], and they're separating from one another. We didn't do any rewriting. We didn't do any reshooting. Starz, they like to launch one or two shows a quarter, and they decided that summertime is the best for this show. There was nothing nefarious, nobody got injured."

It was reported in May 2022 that several familiar faces from the wrestling world are expected to appear in Season 2. AEW star CM Punk appeared in the first season and it's being said that he'll have an even bigger role in the new episodes. Another AEW star in Serena Deeb also filmed scenes, in addition to Impact Wrestling's Jordynne Grace and Savannah Evans.