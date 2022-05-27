Several AEW and Impact stars have been announced for the second season of the Starz show Heels.

According to a report from PWInsider, Impact stars Savannah Evans and Jordynne Grace both filmed roles for Heels this week in Georgia.

AEW star Serena Deeb also filmed a role for the series this week. Deeb will be challenging Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The cable drama follows two brothers (played by Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig) as they fight in and out of the ring for the Georgia-based pro wrestling promotion that their father left them. The series also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, and Chris Bauer.

Heels’ first season premiered on August 15, 2021, and ran for a total of eight episodes. Starz renewed the show for a second season on November 3.

The first season of Heels had appearances by AEW star CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

