Mickie James Is 'Like A Caged Lioness' While Recovering, Says Husband Nick Aldis

Mickie James has been sidelined since March with a rib injury that forced her to relinquish the Impact Knockouts World Championship. Since then, her husband Nick Aldis has returned to Impact and is back in action while James recovers. Aldis recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and described how James feels while waiting to return.

"First of all, there's not a whole lot that I can tell her, right," Aldis said. "She's an O.G. and a first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever that time comes... You know her, she's an alpha and she takes a lot of pride in what she does. So she's pretty ticked off that she's having to sit around and wait. She's like a caged lioness right now, so every now and then I say the wrong thing and I get a little bit of a swipe across my nose, but I'm used to that by now."