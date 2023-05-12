Former NXT UK Stars Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster Set For Huge Impact Match

Former WWE "NXT UK" stars Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster will make their Impact Wrestling debut as a tag team later this month. It was announced via Twitter on Friday that the duo collectively known as Subculture (accompanied by Dani Luna) will challenge Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Under Siege on Friday, May 26.

Andrews is no stranger to the company as he made his TNA debut in 2014 as part of "British Boot Camp." He then continued working for Impact throughout 2015 and 2016, challenging for the X-Division Championship on several occasions. His last appearance aired in December 2016 before joining WWE in 2017 as part of the tournament to crown the inaugural "NXT UK" Champion. Andrews went on to compete on "NXT UK" and "WWE 205 Live" before pairing up with Webster in 2018. By August 2019, Andrews and Webster were able to win their first "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship.

Their run with WWE unfortunately came to an end last summer when WWE put the "NXT UK" brand as a whole on indefinite hiatus, resulting in the release of many stars. From there, Andrews and Webster returned to the United Kingdom to compete in both singles and tag team competition. Under Siege will mark Webster's official Impact debut.

Elsewhere on the Under Siege card, Steve Maclin will defend the Impact World Championship against Rhino in a No Disqualification match. Jordynne Grace will have one last shot at challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World title, while Chris Sabin looks to take the X-Division title from Trey Miguel. Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King has also been confirmed, in addition to Trinity having an open contract to compete.