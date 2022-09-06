Mark Andrews Comments On His WWE Release

"That's the bit that stings," Andrews said. "Because genuinely I don't feel ill will towards the company for letting us go. "NXT UK" is ending, there's a time period between "NXT UK" and "NXT Europe." I do see why it makes sense. But it does sting that it's two weeks before the only stadium show in Wales to ever happen, the biggest show in British history to ever happen. So to really put that into perspective, it's not just like 'Oh we're Welsh.' For me, it's like 'I've pretty much wrestled in every other venue in Cardiff.' That would be the one to get off the list."

"And I guess that's where it gets a little bit confusing, because me, Flash, Wild Boar, and Eddie, we're really close friends in real life as well as wrestling. And we all said a year ago 'If any of us get on this, that's the most important thing.'" All of the years of putting the work in Wales, it just would've been lush if one of us could've had the moment to be celebrated. Being released I can take. It's the wrestling business, this stuff happens. But the Welsh show, this is something that might not ever happen again. So that's the bit which hurts." During his tenure in "NXT UK," Andrews won the brand's tag team titles alongside partner Flash Morgan Webster, holding them for just over a month.

