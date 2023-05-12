Cody Rhodes Sent Nick Aldis A Thank You Message After WWE WrestleMania Return

Cody Rhodes' six-year journey back to WWE featured iconic matches across the globe with stops made in Impact Wrestling, NWA, Ring of Honor, and eventually what would become AEW. During that time, he had two matches with Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and those matches were so important to Rhodes that he texted Aldis after returning at WrestleMania 38.

"When Cody came back to WWE, he sent me a very nice message after his WrestleMania return just sort of acknowledging that our match really sort of helped set that journey for him," Aldis said during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "And I appreciated that. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of what we did together."

Aldis noted that he's most proud of the fact that at least once a day, there are fans on social media clamoring for a rubber match between himself and Rhodes. They first battled at the infamous All In pay-per-view in 2018. It was that night that Rhodes dethroned Aldis to win his first NWA World title. The following month at NWA's 70th Anniversary pay-per-view, the two met again in a two out of three falls main event where Aldis regained the title.

"The American Nightmare" has been very open about his appreciation for his journey to the top of WWE. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 main event, Rhodes revealed that he had the names of every promotion he worked for during his six-year indie run printed on his signature weight belt that he wore to the ring.

