Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 39 Weight Belt Has AEW And ROH On It

While Cody Rhodes is hoping to leave SoFi Stadium with a new belt around his waist, he's already putting thought into the belt that he will wear into his main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Sunday, April 2. "The American Nightmare" recently shared a photo of his weight belt for the big fight, and according to Fightful Select, the belt even contains references to WWE's competition. Fightful Select has confirmed that All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, and even the 2018 pay-per-view All In are among the promotion initials that are engraved on the underside of Rhodes' specially made weight belt.

"In many respects I'm alone out there, but also I'm not," Rhodes wrote on Twitter, "carry it with you."

Rhodes famously toured the independent wrestling circuit after he left WWE in 2016, before founding All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson. The road that the former AEW TNT Champion took through various independent promotions, as well as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, likely plays into Rhodes' slogan of "finish the story," as he looks to win the world title that remained elusive to his father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes left AEW in 2022, re-debuting in WWE at WrestleMania 38, but was sidelined shortly after his return by a pectoral injury, which Rhodes wrestled through at last year's Hell in a Cell event. Rhodes returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the match to earn his WrestleMania title match.