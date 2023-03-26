Cody Rhodes Teases His WrestleMania 39 Attire In New Photo

After securing his spot on WWE WrestleMania 39 card, Cody Rhodes discussed plans for a customized belt to incorporate into his ring gear. "I was thinking about making a weight belt for Mania with every independent wrestling promotion that I've visited written on it in text," he previously told "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox."

The weight-lifting belt, of course, has become a staple of Rhodes' character in recent years, but for a prime opportunity like WrestleMania, Rhodes wanted to elevate its significance even more. Now, he's turned that vision into a reality and given fans a glimpse of it on social media. In a new post on Twitter, Rhodes shared a peak of his newest custom weight belt, with various promotions he's worked for in the past included in the inside lining via written text.

"In many respects I'm alone out there, but also I'm not...carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium," Rhodes wrote.

In many respects Iâ€™m alone out there, but also Iâ€™m notâ€¦carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

Upon closer expectation of the photograph, Rhodes paid homage to a myriad of notable companies, including NJPW, ROH, EVOLVE, and Impact Wrestling. Smaller independent promotions such as Xcite Wrestling and Chaotic also received a nod. Prior to re-signing with WWE last year, Rhodes was a key player in AEW, serving as one of the Executive Vice Presidents and a reliable in-ring performer. During his run three-year run in AEW, Rhodes became a three-time TNT Champion.

Next Sunday, Rhodes will headline night two of WrestleMania 39 as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.