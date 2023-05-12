Pretty Deadly Were So Excited About WWE Draft They Didn't Realize Which Show Got Them

After being locked into a trunk by Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin', Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) were then thrown into a lake by the duo. Luckily though, the former "NXT" Tag Team Champions made it back to shore in time for the 2023 WWE Draft, where they received their official call up to the main roster.

As such, Wilson and Prince were then assigned to the "SmackDown" brand but as revealed on "Busted Open Radio," they didn't realize what show they were drafted to until minutes after the announcement. "It's funny because we heard the announcement, and we didn't even process what had happened. We heard 'Elton' and then both of us didn't even hear the rest of what anybody said. And it wasn't until we sat down we had to find out what brand we were on, because we were so excited from the news" Prince said. "We didn't even notice the graphic of where we were going. We just knew we were going up."

While nothing was guaranteed, Prince also noted that they both felt they had a good chance to be called up after being written off of "NXT" television the week before. As they now look to make a splash on "SmackDown," Prince and Wilson admit that the opportunity is a little nerve-wracking, but ultimately, it's exciting.

"Whenever we get to somewhere new, we're like, 'Right, we need to crack this.' We need to figure this out," Wilson said. "We need to be us and we need to kind of get the gold...We're just going to kind of be us, be Pretty Deadly, and just put the foot on the throttle, if you will."