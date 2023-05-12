Full Chicago Bears Promo Video Featuring Seth Rollins Released

He may hate football sometimes, but Seth Rollins loved being a part of a promotional video for his favorite team, the Chicago Bears. In anticipation of the upcoming NFL season, the Bears unveiled their schedule with the help of Rollins and several current and former Bears stars in a production inspired by the FX comedy-drama show "The Bear".

The video features the former WWE Champion mingling with former athletes Charles Tillman and Anthony "Spice" Adams and some active talent, such as quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, in an Italian beef sandwich shop. Rollins can be seen at the front counter throughout the video as he takes orders from various fans.

"It was a blast," Rollins said in a quote from the Chicago Bears' official website. "The setting was very Chicago. The cast, crew, the production was super easy and fun and I got to hang out with the Bears. As a lifelong fan, it's always cool to hang out with the players."