54.1% Of Fans Believe Drew McIntyre Will Re-Sign With WWE In 2023 - WINC Survey

In recent weeks, one wrestling news story that's been simmering had been Drew McIntyre's plans for when his WWE contract expires, as he's in his final contract year and is working under the idea that there's a decent likelihood of him leaving the company. Of the wrestlers who make up the upper levels of the WWE roster, McIntyre is among those where it's easy to believe that he would leave the company to prove himself elsewhere. Not only was his run atop the company was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic with no sign of him reclaiming that spot any time soon, but in between WWE runs, he earned high marks from the promoters he worked with for how engaged and hardworking he was. That sounds exactly like the kind of guy who would give real consideration to leaving to prove himself as a world-class headliner in AEW and/or NJPW, particularly since he almost went to NJPW before his 2017 return to WWE.

In light of this, we polled fans last week on the Wrestling Inc. Twitter account: It's been reported that Drew McIntyre is expected to leave WWE once his current contract expires. Whose roster will "The Scottish Warrior" join next? With 1,145 votes cast, here's how the results panned out:

WWE (He'll Re-Sign) – 54.1%

AEW / NJPW – 37.6%

IMPACT – 6.1%

He'll Hang Up His Boots – 2.1%

It remains to be seen what kind of move McIntyre will make, as there's a lot of time left with plenty of moving parts, not the least of which is a cash infusion for AEW if next week's announcement at the Warner Brothers Discovery upfronts includes a new TV deal for AEW with an increased rights fee.