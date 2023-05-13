Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy's Quest For Redemption, Newfound Discipline

The struggles of Jeff Hardy have been well-documented over the years. However, after his most recent issues during his first AEW run, his brother says that the "Charismatic Enigma" is back and better than ever.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the elder Hardy shared that his brother is on a journey of redemption where he's "disciplined on all levels." And in order to stay on track, the former WWE Champion has really hunkered down and committed to a routine. And it's to the point where Jeff left the Hardy Compound immediately after The Firm Deletion to resume that routine.

"I think he does want to redeem himself to a degree," said Matt about his brother. "Also, I just think there's a point where he knows who he is better than anyone else, better than any other time in his existence. And he knows what he has to do to do the right thing. You'll probably see a major change in Jeff when it comes to that capacity. You won't catch him slipping. You won't catch him f***ing around. He's very business. When he goes out, he's going to be great. Fun-loving and whatnot, but he's just very serious. It's like, when work is done, 'Okay, I just go to my room... and I do what I need to do to stay on this path I'm on.'"