AEW 5/13 House Rules Results: Hangman Page Returns, Castagnoli Vs. Daniels

AEW held another House Rules live event on Saturday night as the show emanated from Salem, Virginia. Headlining the event was Virginia's own "Hangman" Adam Page, who worked his first match since March 15 when he suffered an eye injury at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club. Page worked the main event No Disqualification match against Big Bill with an eye patch and bandage over his left eye and still emerged victorious. Page's return to action here may indicate he's one step closer to returning to storylines to potentially help The Elite in their feud with BCC.

Elsewhere on the card, three championships were on the line. In the opener, HOOK defeated Ethan Page to retain his FTW Championship. Page tweeted after the show, "Last night's AEW House Rules event was fantastic! (Minus the result of my match). Thank you Salem, VA. I showed up. That's enough of a reason to thank me back [by the way]." ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained against Christopher Daniels, plus TNT Champion Wardlow beat Lee Moriarty.

Rounding out the undercard — The Gunns defeated the duo of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson. The Outcasts' Toni Storm beat Skye Blue. And prior to intermission, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin teamed up to beat QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs. Cassidy and Allin reportedly signed autographs and met fans around the barricade throughout the duration of intermission. AEW President Tony Khan also appeared before the crowd to thank them and teased that AEW would return to Salem.