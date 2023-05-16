Becky Lynch Comments On Winning WWE Women's Tag Titles With Lita

To say Becky Lynch was awestruck winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as Lita's partner would be an understatement.

During her recent appearance on Mark Andrews' "My Love Letter to Wrestling" podcast, Lynch opened up about what it's been like to work alongside one of her childhood heroes since Lita returned to WWE in one of her most consistent and prominent roles since the early 2000s.

Back then, a young Lynch was adoring Lita's rebellious antics from home. But when Lynch and Lita won the titles on "WWE Raw" earlier this year, "The Man" and "The Queen of Extreme" were equal halves of the same team.

Lynch and Lita teamed up to win the tag team titles on the Feb. 27th edition of "Raw," a moment the six-time world champion said was "awesome" for her because she came up in the business "trying to look like Lita."

"And here I was standing side by side as an equal about to go capture the tag titles," Lynch said. "If you're telling your teenage self that's going to happen when you're older, your teenage stuff is gonna slap you across the face and tell you to be realistic."

Lynch said the Attitude Era superstar has become "a great friend and a mentor" to her over the years, having first faced each other one-on-one at WWE's Elimination Chamber event in 2022.

"She was that misfit, that little rock 'n' roll grunger that had big dreams, and she recognized that in me," Lynch said. "[Lita recognized] that I didn't necessarily fit the mold, but I had that love for the business. And I think we've been kind of kindred spirits in that way."