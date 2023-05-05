Lita Says Match Against Becky Lynch Felt Like A Retirement, She's Now On Bonus Time

In November 2006, Lita competed in her final singles match for a WWE Women's Championship, losing to Mickie James at Survivor Series. That is, until her return nearly 16 years later to take on Becky Lynch for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Catching up with "WrestleRant" this past week, Lita explained how that easily could've served as her retirement match.

"I mean I really felt that my match with Becky in Saudi Arabia felt like a really nice retirement match and I did not anticipate having that opportunity," Lita said. She labeled it a full-circle moment, in that she was still striving to pave the way for other women in the industry, saying "When the relationship was established in Saudi Arabia, women weren't even allowed to come to the matches, and then there were no women performing." Yet in the lead-up to her match with Lynch, the match was heavily featured, with billboards of Lita and "The Man" all over Saudi Arabia. "It just felt really poetic, and I felt really happy with that match," she continued.

Since that match at Crown Jewel 2022, Lita has wrestled twice, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lynch on the February 27, 2023 episode of "Raw," as well as defeating Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 with Lynch and best friend Trish Stratus by her side. Whatever Lita does from here on out, she's good with, admitting "This just kind of feels like bonus time."

